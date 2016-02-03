(Adds comments from Sanchez on meetings, Brexit position)
By Sarah White
MADRID Feb 3 Spain's Socialists on Wednesday
kicked off long-awaited talks on forming a coalition
government, a task seen as impossible unless several political
parties drop some conditions.
After meeting small leftist and regional parties on
Wednesday, Socialist chief Pedro Sanchez is due to meet the
liberal Ciudadanos on Thursday and anti-austerity Podemos on
Friday.
Sanchez told a news conference he would also seek a meeting
next week with the conservative People's Party (PP) - the party
which won the most seats in an inconclusive December election
but, like its rivals, fell far short of a majority.
"The feeling I got from the round of talks I've had with
different parties is that this is starting well," Sanchez said
after talks with former communists United Left as well as
parties from Valencia and the Canary Islands.
The election result has plunged Spain into its most fraught
political situation in decades, threatening to bring in a period
of instability just as its recovers from a long economic crisis.
Worn down by years of belt-tightening and angered by
high-level corruption cases, Spaniards turned away from
traditional forces and backed newer parties such as Podemos in
December.
Despite Sanchez's upbeat assessment, a new election may
eventually be called if parties remain at loggerheads.
Given the fragmentation of parliament, the Socialists would
need the backing of at least three parties to achieve a simple
majority of seats while several others would have to abstain.
Not only do those parties have different - and sometimes
opposed - economic manifestos but they also disagree on
fundamental issues such as whether to organise an independence
referendum in Catalonia.
That leaves Sanchez with a difficult path to tread as he
tries to keep his own party behind him. He stressed on Wednesday
that he would tell pro-secession parties from Catalonia that he
opposed their independence drive.
He is also not planning to ask the PP for support in trying
to form a government.
But Sanchez sought to reinforce his credentials as a
consensus leader by calling for parties to agree on how Spain
should respond to a European Union reform package aimed at
keeping Britain in the bloc.
"We're going to ask (acting) Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
appear in parliament to seek a common position," Sanchez said.
Rajoy had been pushing for the PP to lead a "grand
coalition" of parties such as the Socialists and Ciudadanos,
though he passed on his chance to try to form a government
first, saying he lacked support.
Sanchez, who has said he needs at least a month before
seeking a confidence vote in parliament, has appointed a
six-strong team to handle the negotiations.
These will focus on four areas - creating jobs, tackling
social inequalities, restoring faith in Spain's institutions and
giving it a new constitution to better accommodate Catalonia.
If he fails, other potential candidates would have a maximum
of two months to try to form an alternative majority. After
that, a new national election would have to be called.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer, Blanca Rodriguez and Rodrigo de
Miguel, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Angus MacSwan)