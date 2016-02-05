MADRID Feb 5 Spain's anti-austerity Podemos
party said on Friday it would only start negotiations to form a
government with the Socialists and end months of political
deadlock if leader Pedro Sanchez abandoned talks with the
centrist Ciudadanos.
The stance, taken by Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, threw up
a road block to Sanchez' attempts to win support for a viable
coalition, only days after he was formally nominated to try to
replace the centre-right People's Party (PP).
It also supposes further delays in what has already been a
drawn-out process that risks eventually weighing on the
country's economic recovery.
Spain was plunged into political uncertainty after an
inconclusive election in December in which no party won a
majority of seats. Newer parties, particularly Podemos and
Ciudadanos, grabbed votes from mainstream rivals.
Iglesias said if Sanchez wanted a pact with Podemos he would
have to stop talks with Ciudadanos, who came fourth in the
December general election and whose leader Albert Rivera, who he
sees as cut from the same cloth as the old ruling party.
"An agreement with Ciudadanos would be an indirect agreement
with the PP," he told a news conference. "We are not going to
help support a right-wing government."
"Our negotiating team will be ready as soon as the
Socialists opt for a government of progress," he added.
Sanchez, who has signalled he favoured a coalition of
leftist parties, called at a separate news conference on Friday
for Iglesias to reconsider his position if he wanted to prevent
a second term for acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
The Socialist leader, who has said he needs at least a month
before seeking a confidence vote in parliament, added he would
maintain talks with all other leaders.
The failure to reach a coalition so far raises the prospect
of fresh elections later this year. A survey showed on Thursday
Podemos would replace the Socialists as the second-placed party
if another ballot were held.
If Sanchez loses the confidence vote, other potential
candidates would have two more months to form an alternative
majority before a new national election would have to be called.
(Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White/Jeremy Gaunt)