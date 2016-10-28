* Rajoy set for second term, but heading weak government
* Rajoy will seek to outmanoeuvre divided left
* Budget deficit, Catalan independence challenges
By Adrian Croft
MADRID, Oct 29 Spain's 10 months without a
government should end on Saturday when parliament is set to
grudgingly grant conservative Mariano Rajoy a second term as
prime minister.
But political instability may persist as Rajoy's weak
minority government struggles to build support to pass
legislation in a hostile parliament.
After two inconclusive elections and months of fruitless
attempts at coalition-building, a controversial decision by the
opposition Socialists to abstain should allow Rajoy to be
confirmed as prime minister in a parliamentary confidence vote
set for 7.45 p.m. (1745 GMT) on Saturday.
The result will be a triumph for the 61-year-old Rajoy, who
is renowned as a political survivor.
After winning the 2011 election, Rajoy was forced to
implement austerity policies as Spain endured a severe
recession, unemployment soared to 27 percent and the country's
banks needed a 41 billion euro ($45 billion) European bailout.
Unlike in his first term, when his absolute majority meant
he could afford to ignore the opposition, his conservative
Popular Party now has only 137 seats in the 350-seat parliament
and will depend on support from others.
Rajoy sounded conciliatory in a speech to parliament this
week, offering to work with opponents on issues like pension and
education reform.
"The exceptional circumstances demand that we put aside
ideological confrontations and combine our efforts ... because
we are dealing with an unheard-of situation," he said.
But his political foes are sceptical he can change his
style. Thousands of demonstrators are expected to march in
protest against a new Rajoy government in Madrid on Saturday.
The Socialists, the second largest force in parliament, have
made clear that while they will allow Rajoy to form a government
to end the political stalemate, they will fight Rajoy's policies
and will not approve his budgets.
That could mean the new government will be short-lived.
Antonio Barroso, a senior analyst at risk consultancy Teneo
Intelligence, said Rajoy will head a minority government with
the weakest parliamentary support since democracy was restored
in Spain after General Francisco Franco's death in 1975.
"It is unlikely that the new government will last four
years," he said in a note.
Rajoy will be able to count on support on some issues from
the liberal Ciudadanos or "Citizens" party, which came fourth in
June elections.
Rajoy will attempt to out-manoeuvre a divided left-wing. The
Socialists, in power for half of the last four decades, are
bitterly divided over their leaders' decision to allow Rajoy to
govern after blocking him earlier.
The Socialists face a strong challenge for leadership of the
left from the new anti-austerity Podemos party.
The economy is improving but Rajoy must find a way to shrink
Spain's budget deficit to meet a 2017 target agreed with
Brussels, a task which may require 5 billion euros of spending
cuts or extra revenues.
Rajoy, a strong defender of Spanish unity, will also have to
respond to an independence push by the wealthy northeastern
Catalonia region, which aims to hold a referendum next year on
breaking away from Spain.
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)