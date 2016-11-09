MADRID Nov 9 Political paralysis persists in
Spain 10 days into the new minority government's mandate as it
has been unable even to convene urgent cross-party talks on a
budget for next year.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party (PP) and
opposition newcomer Ciudadanos have yet to set a date on when to
start talks on spending plans, even before presenting the draft
for approval from a largely hostile parliament.
The laboured process of negotiating an initial draft, which
could see the parliamentary vote on the budget delayed until
January, shows how sclerotic policy-making has become in Spain's
new era of fragmented government.
"What you're seeing with the budget is emblematic of the
kinds of difficulties in passing legislation that we expect to
see going forward," said Sarah Carlson, Senior Vice President of
credit ratings agency Moody's.
"The process of being able to assemble a majority of
parliamentarians in order to be able to get pieces of
legislation through - even something that happens on a recurrent
basis like the budget - is going to be that much more difficult
with a minority government."
Usually, the government's annual spending limit is decided
in July for the following year and the budget presented to
parliament for approval in September. The months of delays could
mean a loss of face for Spain, which only just escaped a fine
from the European Commission this year for missing its 2015
deficit target, and has overshot it on other occasions.
Spain took 10 months to establish a government after two
inconclusive general elections and several unsuccessful attempts
to form a coalition in a country where the traditional bi-party
system was shattered by new political parties that rose to
appeal to a recession-battered electorate.
Rajoy received parliamentary approval for a second term on
Oct. 29 thanks to the support of market-friendly Ciudadanos's 32
votes, but has the weakest mandate in Spain's modern history.
He is seven votes short of an absolute majority in the
350-strong Congress, meaning he must scrabble for approval from
other opposition parties to push legislation through parliament.
This is a far cry from Rajoy's previous term where he easily
passed laws thanks to an absolute majority.
The opposition Socialist PSOE and anti-austerity Podemos
parties have said they are likely to vote against the
PP-proposed spending plans.
Spain's revised budget plan for 2017 will be a key part of
efforts to convince Brussels it is doing enough to shrink the
deficit.
The government needs to trim the deficit from a projected
3.6 percent of output next year to the 3.1 percent agreed with
the European Commission to avoid fines or a freeze on funds it
receives from the European Union.
It has already been granted another two years to bring the
gap within the EU's recommended goal of below 3 percent of
economic output.
