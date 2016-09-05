MADRID, Sept 5 Spain's King Felipe, who acts as
a formal broker between political parties, will not hold a fresh
round of consultations with leaders for now after a failed
attempt to form a new government, the speaker of parliament said
on Monday.
Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the leader of Spain's
centre-right People's Party (PP) lost two parliamentary
confidence votes last week in his bid for a second term, opening
up a two-month countdown to form an administration.
After that point another election - Spain's third in a year
- would have to be called. All political parties fell short of a
majority in a June election, forcing them to try and come to
terms.
"The king has told me that there will not be for now a new
round of talks with parties," Ana Pastor, the speaker of Spain's
lower house of parliament, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)