Spain's King Felipe waits for the arrival of Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) deputy Aitor Esteban (unseen) during the third round of talks with political parties at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool

MADRID Spain's King Felipe on Tuesday said he would not put forward a new candidate to seek the confidence of parliament and become Prime Minister, a move which de facto paves the way for a new general election in June.

The king said in a statement that none of the political leaders he met on Tuesday had enough support to secure a parliamentary majority.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)