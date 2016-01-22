MADRID Jan 22 The leader of newcomer
anti-austerity party Podemos in Spain, Pablo Iglesias, on Friday
said he was ready to form a left-wing coalition government with
the socialists and other leftist parties.
Iglesias, whose party came third in a general election on
Dec. 20, met on Friday with king Felipe who is now due to
discuss the formation of the next government with socialist
leader Pedro Sanchez and acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
"I told him that we're willing to form a government of
change with the socialists and (former communists) Izquierda
Unida," Iglesias told a news conference.
He also said he aspired to become deputy Prime Minister in
that new government, which would have to revert austerity
measures and recognise that Spain is a state formed by several
nations, including Catalonia where the regional government is in
favour of breaking away from Spain.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; editing by
Paul Day)