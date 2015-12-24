MADRID Dec 24 Less than one third of Spaniards want a re-run of last Sunday's election, which resulted in a political stalemate, with two-thirds favouring a pact between parties, a poll showed on Thursday.

Just 7 percent of those surveyed said they would change their votes in a fresh election while 87.1 percent said they would vote the same.

The conservative People's Party (PP) won the most votes in Sunday's election but lost its parliamentary majority, with main opposition Socialists (PSOE) in second place. Both lost ground to two newcomers, the liberal Ciudadanos and left-wing Podemos.

Only 1.4 percent of PP supporters would change their vote in a new election while 6.8 percent of those who backed the PSOE would vote for a different party, the poll showed.

Of those surveyed, 27 percent said they would prefer to see PP leader Mariano Rajoy remain as prime minister while 26 percent said Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias should replace him. PSOE leader Pedro Sanchez was favoured by 20 percent and Albert Rivera of Ciudadanos by just 12 percent.

The poll of 1,200 people was carried out on Monday and Tuesday by Invymark for the television channel La Sexta.

