MADRID Aug 10 Spain's acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday his conservative party's
leadership would next week vote on whether to agree to reforms
demanded by liberals Ciudadanos ("Citizens") as a condition to
form a government.
Rajoy told a news conference his People's Party (PP)
executive committee would meet on Aug. 17 and vote on whether to
back a six-point political reform package requested by
Ciudadanos.
Ciudadanos has opened the door to supporting Rajoy as prime
minister as a result, after more than seven months of stalemate
caused by two inconclusive elections, though the PP would still
need backing from the Socialists to form a stable government.
"The PP will do everything in its power to open up
negotiations with Ciudadanos. We need a new government as soon
as possible," said Rajoy. "These reforms (demanded by
Cuidadanos) are significant, some affect the constitution, and
we have to study what the consequence would be."
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by
Axel Bugge)