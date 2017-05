MADRID Aug 18 Spain's acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he had agreed the terms for negotiations with the centrist Ciudadanos party to form a government and was ready to face an investiture vote in parliament for a second term.

"We have taken a decisive step towards forming a government so that there will not be another election," Rajoy told journalists after meeting Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera.

