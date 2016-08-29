MADRID Aug 29 Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he would continue to negotiate with the Socialists over forming a government if he fails to win a majority in confidence votes in parliament this week.

"I will keep trying (to gain the Socialists' support), now, after the first vote and if it were necessary after the second," Rajoy told reporters.

If Rajoy fails to reach an absolute majority of 176 seats in the vote on Wednesday, there will be a second vote on Friday in which a simple majority would suffice. If Rajoy cannot win a majority in either vote, a two-month period will begin during which parties can again try to form a government.