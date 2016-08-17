MADRID Aug 17 The leader of Spain's Socialists,
Pedro Sanchez, said on Wednesday his party would maintain its
opposition to acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a vote to
invest him for another term.
Rajoy got the green light on Wednesday from his conservative
People's Party (PP) to negotiate with centrist rival Ciudadanos
to try to secure their support to form a government.
But without the Socialists, Spain's second largest party
which have repeatedly said they would veto a PP-led government,
Rajoy would still be seven seats shy of a parliamentary
majority.
"We don't know the date of the investiture vote, we don't
even know if Rajoy is going to stand in the vote," Sanchez told
a news conference.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, editing by Axel Bugge)