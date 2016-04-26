PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MADRID, April 26 Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday said he had told King Felipe he still lacked the necessary support to be re-elected, leaving the monarch with no other option than calling a new general election for June.
Earlier on Tuesday, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez had also said he was not in a position to seek the confidence of the parliament and that a new vote was inevitable. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.