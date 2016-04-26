MADRID, April 26 Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday said he had told King Felipe he still lacked the necessary support to be re-elected, leaving the monarch with no other option than calling a new general election for June.

Earlier on Tuesday, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez had also said he was not in a position to seek the confidence of the parliament and that a new vote was inevitable. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)