COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
MADRID, Sept 28 The leader of Spain's Socialists, Pedro Sanchez, will remain head of the party despite a wave of resignations by senior party members aimed at dislodging him, the party's number two said on Wednesday.
Cesar Luena told a news conference that the Socialist party's 38-strong executive committee would not be dissolved even though 17 of its members resigned on Wednesday in a bid to unseat their leader and break Spain's nine-month political deadlock.
If the committee is dissolved, interim management would begin and a party conference would then have to pick a new leader in a few weeks. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Tomas Cobos; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
LONDON, May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will commit to wiping out the deficit by the middle of the next decade, allowing for greater borrowing to support the economy in the run-up to Brexit, the Telegraph newspaper reported.