MADRID, Sept 28 The leader of Spain's Socialists, Pedro Sanchez, will remain head of the party despite a wave of resignations by senior party members aimed at dislodging him, the party's number two said on Wednesday.

Cesar Luena told a news conference that the Socialist party's 38-strong executive committee would not be dissolved even though 17 of its members resigned on Wednesday in a bid to unseat their leader and break Spain's nine-month political deadlock.

If the committee is dissolved, interim management would begin and a party conference would then have to pick a new leader in a few weeks. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Tomas Cobos; Editing by Jesus Aguado)