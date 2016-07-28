MADRID, July 28 The leader of Spain's Socialists
Pedro Sanchez on Thursday said his party was still opposed to a
conservative government of caretaker Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy and would vote against him if he sought the confidence of
parliament.
"We want to change Rajoy's government and this is why we
will vote 'no' in a confidence vote," Sanchez told journalists.
Without a backing or at least an abstention of the
Socialists, Rajoy would find it almost impossible to secure a
majority for a second term in office.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano, Editing by Sarah
White)