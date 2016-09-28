MADRID, Sept 28 A group of senior members of
Spain's socialist party offered on Wednesday a mass resignation
in a bid to force party leader Pedro Sanchez out and help break
the country's nine-month political deadlock, Spanish media said.
The reports in Spain's leading newspapers El Pais and El
Mundo as well as Cadena Ser radio said 17 members of the
38-strong executive committee of the party had stepped down.
A source familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters
such a plan was under way but could not confirm it had already
been carried out.
Given that two other members had already resigned months ago
while another member died, the committee would now have less
than half of its members, technically dissolving the body,
ushering in an interim management and forcing a party conference
to pick a new leadership in a few weeks.
Most analysts believe the move would pave the way for the
socialist party to allow a minority government of the ruling
conservatives, thus ending a political stalemate that started in
December last year.
The socialist party was not immediately available to
comment.
