Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MADRID The leader of Spain's Socialists Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday said his party would vote against a new government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy or of his People's Party, rejecting a pact between the country's two main parties.
Such an alliance would be one of the only combination of political forces allowing a stable government in Spain after an inconclusive election on Sunday.
"We say 'no' to Rajoy and his policies," Sanchez told a news conference after meeting with Rajoy.
"The Socialists will work so that there is a new government, a government of change, with progressive ideas and capacity for dialogue," he also said.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.