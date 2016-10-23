* Socialists vote 139 to 96 to abstain against acting PM
* Investiture vote due end of week
* Vote clears way for minority government
(Updates with result, adds details)
By Inmaculada Sanz
MADRID, Oct 23 Spain's conservative leader
Mariano Rajoy was on course to secure a second term in power for
his People's Party (PP) on Sunday after his Socialist rivals
agreed to abstain in a looming confidence vote, ending 10 months
of political deadlock.
Spain has been stuck in political limbo following national
elections in December and June which left no single party with a
majority, paralysing institutions and threatening to derail an
economic recovery.
With a third ballot on the cards the centre-left Socialists,
traditional opponents of the PP, ceded ground on Sunday in an
extraordinary, internal party meeting to choose between a third
general election or allowing Rajoy to govern.
Senior party members voted by 139 to 96 in favour of
abstaining in a parliamentary confidence vote to be held this
week.
Rajoy's minority government will have to contend with a
hostile, deeply fragmented parliament over the next four years,
opening up a fresh source of political instability for Spain.
His prime task will be to keep on track an economic rebound
after years of recession, while cutting costs to meet stringent
deficit targets.
December's election broke the stable two-party system that
has ruled Spain since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in
the 1970s, and a re-run in June delivered a similar result as
new parties grabbed millions of votes in the wake of a deep
recession.
Rajoy's PP beat the Socialists in both elections, followed
by the upstart Podemos ("We Can") and Ciudadanos ("Ciudadanos")
parties, which together secured close to a third of
parliamentary seats.
To govern, Rajoy needed sufficient support or an abstention
by his rivals in a confidence vote. That two-stage ballot will
now take place this week, with the second vote due on Saturday
or Sunday.
The Socialists had blocked Rajoy's reelection under their
former leader Pedro Sanchez, a stance that would have forced
Spain into its third election in a year.
Sanchez was forced to resign earlier this month by his
party, who feared the Socialists would suffer an electoral
bloodbath if they triggered a fresh poll.
Defending the vote, Socialist interim party head Javier
Fernandez said the result was the least bad of the two options.
"We went to win the elections, but since that didn't happen,
we need that there is a government to act as the opposition," he
said.
TOUGH FOUR YEARS
Rajoy enjoyed an absolute majority in parliament after
taking power from the Socialists in 2012, but his popularity was
eroded by austerity measures and a series of corruption scandals
that tainted the PP.
Rajoy's PP has 137 seats in the 350-strong lower house of
parliament, the rest split between the now-leaderless
Socialists, the anti-austerity Podemos and market friendly
Ciudadanos.
Those divisions will complicate his stewardship of an
economy that is straining to cut one the highest public deficits
in Europe and to shrink its public debt, which has almost
tripled since the start of the crisis.
First on an expanding to-do list for the new government will
be updating the emergency 2017 budget to better reflect the
deficit targets set by Brussels. Rajoy needs to find at least 5
billion euros in extra revenues or spending cuts.
(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Sarah White and Jon Boyle)