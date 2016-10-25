MADRID Oct 25 Spain's parliament will begin discussing acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid for a second term in office on Wednesday, the house speaker said on Tuesday.

Speaker Ana Pastor said the debate would continue on Thursday but did not confirm that a first parliamentary vote on whether to give the conservative prime minister another term would be held that day, as is widely expected.

If Rajoy fails to secure an absolute majority, falling short of the 176 votes required in a 350-seat lower house, a second vote would be held within 48 hours where he would only need to win a simple majority.

The Socialist party agreed on Sunday to abstain in a second vote to enable a Rajoy-led minority government. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Amanda Calvo and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Adrian Croft)