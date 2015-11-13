MADRID Nov 13 Madrid put restrictions on
parking for non-residents in the city centre for the first time
on Friday and enforced reduced traffic speeds for a second day
in a move to control air pollution which has cloaked the city
with brown smog.
The Spanish capital is relatively late to impose
restrictions on traffic compared to other European cities.
London introduced a congestion charge over a decade ago and has
designated a low emission zone banning heavy diesel vehicles
while Paris has pedestrianised some of its thoroughfares.
The Madrid council put on extra buses on Friday and asked
people to leave their cars at home due to high levels of
nitrogen dioxide, a poisonous gas released by diesel engines and
linked to respiratory problems like asthma.
"It means a longer commuting time but everyone has to pull
together to improve the situation," said 39-year-old architect
Arantxa Echevarria who came into work by bus rather than car on
Friday.
Madrid's metropolitan area has over 3 million cars in
circulation, around one for every two people, plus nearly
another million of trucks, vans and motorcycles.
A stretch of unseasonably sunny and clear weather and lack
of rain has aggravated the poor air quality.
Nitrogen dioxide is the only pollutant for which Madrid
regularly exceeds European Union warning levels.
Madrid was ranked one of the worst European cities for
implementing measures on urban transport to improve air quality
in a recent survey by environmental campaigners. Zurich came top
out of 23 while Madrid came 20th.
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett)