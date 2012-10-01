BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auction worth 345 mln yuan
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
MADRID Oct 1 Spanish bank Popular said on Monday it planned to make its 2.5 billion euro ($3.22 billion) share issue by the middle of November.
"We expect to launch the share increase in the next five weeks, probably by mid-November," said Chief Finance Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto.
The bank also said it was not planning to make any acquisitions in the short-term.
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison