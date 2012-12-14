MADRID Dec 14 Spanish lender Banco Popular
said on Friday it would make an estimated gross gain of
48 million euros ($62.8 million)from the sale of a troubled
consumer loans portfolio.
The bank confirmed earlier this week it had sold a 1.14
billion euro batch of loans to a consortium of international
investors.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday
that the bank was set book a gain of over 30 million euros from
the sale.
Few portfolio sales on this scale have been sealed recently
in Spain, although bankers said such deals were beginning to
pick up now that lenders had provisioned against big losses on
distressed assets.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane)