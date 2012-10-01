BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auction worth 345 mln yuan
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
MADRID Oct 1 Spain's Banco Popular said on Monday it has approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.22 billion).
Exectutives from the country's sixth-biggest bank will hold a conference call with analysts at 0800 GMT to explain the deal.
($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison