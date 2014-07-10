BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
MADRID, July 10 Spain's Banco Popular said on Thursday it would raise 750 million euros ($1 billion) via a sale of bonds that can be converted into equity, which will count towards its Additional Tier 1 capital.
Banks across Europe have been reinforcing their capital resources ahead of health checks by regulators this year.
Popular's so-called perpetual contingent convertible bonds, or "CoCo" issue, would convert into equity if the bank's capital falls below 7 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service reported last week. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day, Writing by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.