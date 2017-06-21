MADRID, June 21 Spain's market regulator is
investigating if there is proof of insider trading in Banco
Popular in the lead up to its bailout by Santander,
president of the CNMV Sebastian Albella told financial newspaper
Expansion.
"We will investigate if, in the days before the intervention
in Banco Popular, there was privileged use of information and
manipulations in the stock market," Albella said in an interview
published on Wednesday.
Popular was taken over by Spain's largest bank Santander in
early June, for the symbolic price of one euro, after European
authorities stepped in to prevent its collapse.
Popular shares dropped almost 60 percent in its last month
of trading in the lead up to Santander's acquisition on June 7.
Albella said the investigation would concentrate on moves on
the stock market in the run up to the rescue.
Deposit flight from Popular in the weeks before its rescue
has also led to calls for an investigation, though Albella noted
that it wasn't within the CNMV's responsibility to investigate
the withdrawals.
European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy was questioned
in the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on
Monday over a withdrawal of deposits from Popular by local and
regional authorities. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on
Tuesday that some institutional depositors withdrew their money
from the bank after a credit rating downgrade.
A spokeswoman for CNMV confirmed Albella's remarks to
Expansion.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Susan Fenton)