BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
MADRID Dec 13 Spanish lender Popular has sold a 1.14 billion euro ($1.49 billion) portfolio of troubled consumer loans to a consortium of international investors, the bank said on Thursday.
Nordic distressed debt group Lindorff and funds advised by financial services-focused private equity firm Anacap bought the portfolio, Popular said in a statement. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: