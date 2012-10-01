BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auction worth 345 mln yuan
MADRID Oct 1 Trading in Spain's Banco Popular was suspended on Monday, the stock market operator said, after the bank announced it had agreed to a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion). ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison