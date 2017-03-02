By Robert Hetz
| MADRID, March 2
MADRID, March 2 Spanish dockers have called off
two days of strikes scheduled for March 6 and March 8, a union
spokeswoman said on Thursday, but it is uncertain whether
another seven days of stoppages will go ahead.
The strikes were suspended after opposition political
parties said they would not support a bill drawn up by the
minority government allowing importers and exporters to hire and
fire dockers, the spokeswoman said, making it less likely the
measures would pass into law.
Spain's cabinet passed a draft law on Friday to end
closed-shop hiring at ports. The government's parliamentary
minority means it will have to seek consensus with other parties
to get the bill passed into law.
Companies currently have no say over hiring and firing at
Spanish ports. The new measures aim to permit them to choose
their own staff rather than being bound by union-approved lists.
Around two-thirds of Spain's imports and exports pass
through its ports and prolonged industrial action could be
especially painful for the automobile industry and chemical
sector.
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Janet Lawrence)