MADRID Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday
called off a planned three-day strike next week after the
government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and
instead open talks with the unions.
The standstill was due to take place every other hour on
Feb. 20, 22 and 24 at dozens of Spanish ports which employ more
than 6,000 stevedores and handle an estimated 500 million tonnes
of merchandise a year.
The strike was called after the Spanish government announced
plans to overhaul the way ports are managed and allow companies
to hire their own personnel instead of unionised staff.
Export chains in Spain, especially the car industry, would
face a major disruption if a strike of three days or more was to
be held.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)