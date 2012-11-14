By Sonya Dowsett and Andrei Khalip
MADRID/LISBON Nov 14 Millions of workers joined
strikes across southern Europe on Wednesday to protest against
spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought
misery and deepened the region's economic crisis.
Spanish and Portuguese workers were holding their first
coordinated general strike and unions in Greece, Italy and
France, Belgium also planned work stoppages or demonstrations as
part of a "European Day of Action and Solidarity".
Spanish police arrested 32 people in the early hours of the
morning as scuffles broke out at picket lines. Power consumption
dropped 11 percent as factories shut down production lines.
Portugal's trains were barely running and the metro was shut.
"We're on strike to stop these suicidal policies," said
Candido Mendez, head of Spain's second-biggest labour
federation, the General Workers' Union, or UGT.
International lenders and some economists say the programmes
of tax hikes and spending cuts are necessary for putting public
finances back on a healthy track after years of overspending.
While several southern European countries have seen bursts
of violence, a coordinated and effective regional protest to the
austerity has yet to gain traction and governments have so far
largely stuck to their policies.
Spain, where the crisis has sent unemployment to 25 percent,
has seen some of the biggest protests and Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy is trying to put off asking for European aid that could
require even more budget cuts.
Passion was inflamed when a Spanish woman jumped to her
death last week as bailiffs tried to evict her from her home.
Spaniards are furious at banks being rescued with public cash
while ordinary people suffer.
In Portugal, which accepted an EU bailout last year, the
streets have been quieter but public and political opposition to
austerity is mounting, threatening to derail new measures sought
by Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho.
His centre-right government was forced by protests to
abandon a planned increase in employee payroll charges, but
replaced it by higher taxes.
Passos Coelho's policies were held up this week as a model
by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is despised in much of
southern Europe for insisting on austerity as a condition of her
support for EU aid.
"I'm on strike because those who work are basically being
blackmailed into sacrificing more and more in the name of debt
reduction, which is a big lie," said Daniel Santos de Jesus, 43,
who teaches architecture at the Lisbon Technical University.
Some 5 million people, or 22 percent of the workforce, are
union members in Spain. In Portugal about a quarter of the 5.5
million strong workforce is unionised. Unions have planned
rallies and marches in cities throughout both countries, with a
major demonstration beginning at 6:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) in Madrid.
FLIGHTS, FERRIES CANCELLED
Just 20 percent of Spain's long-distance trains and a third
of its commuter trains were expected to run. Lisbon's Metro was
completely shut early on Wednesday and only 10 percent of all
trains will run under a court-ordered minimum service.
In Barcelona, Spain's second-biggest city, hundreds of trash
containers were taken off the streets to prevent them being
burnt.
More than 600 flights were cancelled in Spain, mainly by
Iberia and budget carrier Vueling. Portugal's
flag carrier TAP cancelled roughly 45 percent of flights.
Italy's biggest union, CGIL, also called for a work stoppage
of several hours across the country. The transport ministry
expected trains and ferries to stop for four hours. Students and
teachers were expected to march.
In Greece, which saw a big two-day strike last week while
parliament voted on new cuts, the main public and private sector
labour unions called for a three-hour work stoppage although
Athens police only expect 10,000 demonstrators.
Spain's economy, the euro zone's fourth biggest, will shrink
by some 1.5 percent this year, four years after the crash of a
decade-long building boom left airports, highways and high-rise
buildings disused across the country. Portugal's economy is
expected to contract by 3 percent.
Spanish unions have never held two general strikes in one
year before. The previous one in March brought factories and
ports to a standstill and ignited flashes of street violence.
Every week seems to bring fresh job cuts. Spain's flagship
airline Iberia, owned by UK-based International Airlines Group
, said last week it will cut 4,500 jobs. The prestigious
El Pais newspaper just laid off almost a quarter of its staff.
"We have to leave something better for our children," said
Rocio Blanco, 47, a railway worker on the picket line at
Madrid's main rail station, Atocha. She has had to take a 15
percent pay cut.