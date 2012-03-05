PUERTOLLANO, Spain, March 5 - Mercedes Garcia, the
director of a residency for severely mentally disabled adults,
has a crisis in her kitchen.
Two caterers have been supplying and preparing food for the
centre's 46 patients for free for almost a year; the other 18
recently decided they'd had it and refused to provide further
service without payment up front.
The residency has been running on fumes for months because
the local government, squeezed by austerity measures to combat
the euro zone debt crisis, has not paid its share of expenses.
"All of the residents here will need 24-hour care
from cradle to grave, but our carers can't continue their own
lives if we don't pay them," an exhausted-looking Garcia told
Reuters in February. Her caregivers earn 800 euros a month, just
above minimum wage and not enough to tide them over when their
paycheques are delayed.
One caregiver ran out in tears in the middle of a reporter's
visit, after three months without pay.
Similar crises are playing out all across Spain: street
cleaners, nurses, teachers and job trainers are struggling to
get by as cash-strapped local authorities withhold wages.
Garcia told Reuters she is hopeful the money to pay the
centre's 81 workers will start to flow again soon, but she has
not been given a straight answer on the financial future from
officials in Spain's central Castilla-La Mancha region, where
her institution is located.
The local government denies funding has been definitively
cut , and the public-private Fuente Agria Foundation
for the mentally disabled, which shoulders some of the centre's
cost, has been told repeatedly the money is on its way. But as
each deadline passes without funds, the situation grows
increasingly desperate.
Social service providers across the country describe the
same limbo as they wait for the central government to detail
austerity measures in a 2012 budget to be presented on March 30.
As a consequence, the safety net for the most vulnerable
Spaniards, including the disabled and infirm, the aged, the
addicted, the homeless and the abused , is starting to
fray.
Spain's jobless rate is a massive 23 percent and the economy
is entering its second recession in three years. More than a
quarter of the Spanish population is below - or at risk of
slipping below - the poverty line, and that ratio is far higher
in Extremadura on the Portuguese border, and in Murcia on the
coast.
Between 2009 and 2010 over a million more Spaniards moved to
close to what the European Union defines as at risk of poverty
or social exclusion, accounting for 58 percent of the rise in
at-risk populations across the entire European Union.
SHRINKING BUDGETS
In Madrid, Spain's capital and biggest city, cost-cutting
has hit social services such as the Anti-Drug Agency, which has
had to close 11 of its 18 half-way houses.
Luis Palacios, a middle-class entrepreneur who credits the
agency with his recovery from cocaine addiction after he and his
property business went off the rails, recently attended a
meeting by former employees and patients to organize a protest
against the cuts.
"These resources are necessary and they work," said
Palacios, 36. " If you cut the number of attention
centres, sadly many people won't get the quality of care that
I've had."
Spain spends more, in terms of gross domestic product, on
social services such as health, pensions and unemployment
benefits than developed nations on average, according to the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
The economic crisis means the need for aid is rising while
the money in the pot for aid is shrinking.
In more than 1.5 million Spanish households, not one family
member has a job. Almost half of adults under 25 are unemployed.
Close to a third of the 17-nation euro zone's jobless live in
Spain.
Spain's economy grew at an average rate of 3.7 percent from
2001-2007, higher than the rest of the euro single currency
union formed 13 years ago, but a lot of the expansion came from
unfettered overbuilding in tourist areas on the coast, and in
suburbs around big cities.
The collapse of the property boom left hundreds of thousands
of low-skilled labourers out of jobs and mired in debt while the
economic slump, which has lasted almost five years and is far
from over, has left many more destitute.
"In our refuges there are new arrivals who can't pay their
rent or their mortgages or provide food for their children.
Caritas gives some emergency funds, but the authorities aren't
paying their part," said Amador Casquero, coordinator for
international Catholic relief agency Caritas in the Castilla-La
Mancha region.
Newspapers routinely report closures at soup kitchens,
shelters for battered women and retirement homes.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions are laden with around 30
billion euros in deficit -- 3 percent of the country's economic
output -- after indulging in superfluous airports, art centers
and high rises during the decade-long boom of cheap financing.
The new, conservative central government, elected in
November, has introduced harsh sanctions for regions that do not
make deep spending cuts, part of a drive to prove to
international debt markets that Spain is not a risky investment.
In normal times, governments or service providers could turn
to banks to payroll temporary fixes, but nervous bankers have
turned off the credit tap in an effort to rebuild portfolios
battered by the property fiasco.
"A well-functioning financial system will provide the
necessary liquidity, and the issue of paying providers is just
about the interest and the number of days we have to pay each
provider. We don't have that at all right now," Andreu
Mas-Colell, finance minister in Catalonia, Spain's wealthiest
region, told Reuters.
His region in northern Spain has seen a wave of
protests after cutting the education budget 12 percent over two
years, slashing civil servant wages and forcing patients to pay
some way toward their national health service prescription
medicine.
The problem has worsened to the point that the central
government recently announced emergency loans for local
governments to meet back payments to suppliers and contractors.
Local media estimate up to 50 billion euros in unpaid bills,
including 6.3 billion in unpaid medical supplies for hospitals.
The plan has already run into controversy. The government
suggested that companies wanting to be paid quickly under the
plan should accept a discount. FCC, which provides
garbage services, street cleaning and park maintenance to 3,449
Spanish cities, immediately said it wants every euro of the 2.1
billion it is owed.
STATE DEPENDENCE
On a recent winter day, hundreds of people in the town of
Puertollano marched through the cold to protest the funding
problems at Fuente Agria Foundation, which cares for 300
mentally disabled people in several facilities including
Garcia's.
Naomi Lozano, whose daughter needs special care because she
has a rare nervous system disorder called Sturge-Weber syndrome,
marched with other Fuente Agria clients and with carers and
suppliers forced to work for free.
Lozano's daughter attends a day care centre run by the
foundation, which is financed by donations, families who use its
facilities and the regional government.
Without the special school, Lozano said, she would have to
quit work and, in a textbook example of a poverty trap, would
lose benefits she can only claim if she has a job.
"The foundation's school is the only reason I can work.
Without it, we have nothing," she shouts over the din of the
protesters' whistles, her daughter clutching her arm and
grinning broadly at the noise around her.
The march blocked traffic on Puertollano's central boulevard
and drew hundreds of passionate participants but was barely
covered by media of any kind - just another protest by another
subsection of society.
Casto Sanchez, a teacher who heads the group of families
that supports the foundation, said some of the money the
government owes them from 2011 is starting to filter through.
But the 2012 budget has still not been approved.
"Two or three times a month we call the authorities and they
say they have every intention of signing the budget and they
don't wish to make cuts. They were going to sign Jan. 31. Now
they're saying next week. We've heard it all before," he said.
The Fuente Agria Foundation is one of several organizations
in Castilla La-Mancha that together employ 20,000 people to care
for over 9,000 mentally disabled clients. All of them are having
trouble paying staff.
Across Spain, the story is the same.
The Spanish arm of the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN),
which has 14 member groups including the Spanish Red Cross and
Caritas, says the government owes its members over 450 million
euros.
"Some are either closing or close to closing. They just
can't continue without the funds," said Carlos Susias, the
group's head in Spain.