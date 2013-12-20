MADRID Dec 20 Spain's competition regulator
CNMC said on Friday it was annulling the results of a quarterly
auction which would have lead to a 10.5 percent hike in domestic
power bills, sparking a wave of protests.
The quarterly auction of wholesale electricity prices,
conducted on Thursday, determines around 35 percent of domestic
electricity bills.
The regulator said it would not validate the auction due a
"concurrence of unusual circumstances" in which it was executed
and in the context of high daily market prices in previous
weeks.
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria, who pledged earlier
this year to protect consumers from abrupt price increase, said
on Thursday the CNMC would look in to whether there had been any
manipulation in the auction and warned it could be cancelled.
The auction had added to doubts on whether a wide-ranging
energy reform passed in July would be enough to fix a distorted
power market.
The reforms, which include subsidy cuts and tax hikes, were
meant to spread the burden of curbing a 30 billion euro ($41
billion) electricity tariff deficit among consumers, companies
and the state.
The 3.6 billion euros deficit this year will be held on the
balance sheets of utilities such as Endesa, Iberdrola
and Gas Natural.
The spike on Thursday follows a 60 percent rise in the daily
electricity market, or pool, in December, just after the
government's Nov. 29 decision to withdraw sector funds.
Wholesale prices have topped 90 euros per megawatt in
December versus an average of 45 euros during the rest of the
year, prompting the government to request a regulatory probe
into the daily pool prices.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
