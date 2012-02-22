* 5,179 MW baseload on offer, 451 MW peakload

* Auction scheduled for March 21

* Price range 25-70 euros/MWh

MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish power exchange OMIE called for bids on Wednesday in a quarterly futures auction for distributors to deliver power to small consumers at regulated rates, which are used as a benchmark in electricity bills.

OMIE posted a tender on its website for 5,179 megawatts of baseload power to be delivered round the clock during the second quarter, which will be on sale on March 21.

An additional 451 MW of peakload power - from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time - will also be on offer for distributing at the so-called "last-resort" rate.

At the "Cesur" auction, power will be offered by utilities Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural, Hidrocantabrico and E.ON.

Average power demand in Spain is around 30,000 MW and peaks at about 40,000 MW at this time of year.

OMIE set a maximum starting price for the baseload power on offer of 70 euros per megawatt-hour and a floor price of 25 euros.

That compared with 52.00 euros ($68.98)/MWh at which second-quarter baseload contracts were last heard trading on the over-the-counter market.

OMIE also holds daily auctions to set the "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal.

Producers and distributors share the risks that the Cesur price will vary at the time of delivery from the "pool" price set for that same time.

If the "pool" price is more than the Cesur price, producers have to pay distributors the difference. If it is below the Cesur price, then producers pocket the difference.

Spain's power market is deregulated except for consumers of less than 3 kilowatts, who may choose between the free-market or last resort rate.

Final electricity bills also include a regulated "access tariff", which covers subsidies for renewable energy, for domestically produced coal and gas plants forced to lie idle and for the costs of handling nuclear waste.

In addition to fixing regulated rates, Cesur auctions help to stabilise power prices by luring trade away from the volatile spot market. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)