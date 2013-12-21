(Adds response by utilities association)
By Paul Day
MADRID Dec 21 There were clear signs of
manipulation at a Spanish wholesale power auction used to set
household bills that was later annulled by the competition
authorities, the Industry Minister said in an interview
published on Saturday.
The quarterly auction of wholesale electricity on Thursday
recorded a sharp jump in price, which would have translated to a
10.5 percent rise in power bills, prompting the regulator to
annul the auction.
"There has a clear manipulation to modify the prices. That
much is clear," Jose Manuel Soria said in an interview for the
daily newspaper ABC. "And, on top of that, it has been done very
clumsily."
The Industry Minister said auction prices were around 7
percent higher than market reference prices in previous days and
notably higher than at previous auctions. The government said in
its official gazette on Saturday that those differences, as well
as markedly low bidding volumes, gave the competition regulator
reason to investigate.
A sharp increase in power prices would have put more stress
on recession-battered Spaniards. The Spanish economy has shrunk
around 7.5 percent since 2008, and the jobless rate looks set to
end this year above 26 percent.
CALL FOR CLARIFICATION
In a statement on Saturday, the electricity association
Unesa called for urgent clarification of the report on the
auction by the competition regulator and to name the
participants.
"What this auction has really shown is the failure of the
Ministry's reform," Unesa said, claiming the recent regulatory
changes was driving the power system into unsustainability.
The auction has fuelled doubts on whether Soria's signature
energy reform, passed in July, would be enough to fix a
distorted power market that has led to 30 billion euros of
state-backed debt, known as the tariff deficit.
The 3.6-billion-euro deficit this year will be held on the
balance sheets of utilities such as Endesa, Iberdrola
and Gas Natural.
Soria's statement seemed to suggest that the utilities had
somehow affected the normal functioning of the auction, Unesa
said.
"This is creating enormous prejudices against the reputation
of the companies...it is a very serious accusation for a public
administrator."
In the interview, Soria recognised the utilities' concern
over this year's tariff deficit, though he added any chance of
the government giving state backing to the debt was "very
complicated."
The minister declined to say that any crime had been
committed at the auction. He said domestic power prices would be
fixed provisionally for the first quarter and until the
government could determine an alternative method to set prices.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Larry King)