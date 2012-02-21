MADRID Feb 21 Madrid's Prado museum has
put a contemporary copy of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" on
display just weeks after rocking the art world with revelations
about its provenance.
The Prado presented the completed restoration of a work on
Tuesday that it has concluded was a replica painted by one of
Leonardo's apprentices alongside the Renaissance master in his
workshop.
"This is the oldest and most important copy of the famous
painting known to date," Gabriele Finaldi, the Prado's director
of research and conservation, told reporters.
For years the copy, which reveals a younger and brighter
version of the face that has captivated crowds for centuries,
was believed to be one of dozens of replicas made long after
Leonardo's death.
The painting has belonged to the Prado ever since the museum
was founded in 1819 with the Spanish royalty's art collection,
but with a background covered in black and a frame believed to
be of oak, frequent in the work of northern European artists.
Experts began a technical study of the copy when the Louvre
requested it two years ago for an exhibition opening next month.
They found it had been painted on walnut, just like the Mona
Lisa, and infrared images showed traces of background mountains
just like in the original painting.
When conservators proceeded to remove a coat of varnish from
the figure in the painting -- who is believed to be Lisa
Gherardini, the wife of Florentine merchant Francesco Del
Giocondo -- they uncovered important nuances of her 16th century
dress and appearance.
They then stripped off the black paint, revealing a lush
landscape offering important clues into Leonardo's original,
which is covered in layers of dirt and cracked varnish.
While the origins of the Prado work are unknown, it may have
arrived in Spain at the hands of Italian sculptor Pompeo Leoni
during one of his frequent travels between Milan and Madrid in
the 16th century, or by someone in the Spanish nobility. No
records have been found to support either theory.
The painting will be on display at the Prado until March 13,
when it will travel to the Louvre in Paris to sit next to the
original for a temporary exhibition.
The Prado hopes the Louvre exhibition, which will show many
works from Leonardo's studio, will offer more clues into which
of the master's students is responsible for the painting.
"In Paris we'll be able to explore more on who the
painting's supposed author was," Miguel Falomir, curator of
Italian renaissance painting at the Prado said.
(Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Paul Casciato)