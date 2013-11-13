MADRID Nov 13 A Spanish court on Wednesday
found the crew and the government not guilty of criminal
responsibility in the 2002 sinking of the Prestige oil tanker,
Spain's worst ever environmental disaster.
The sinking off the country's northwestern coast coated
thousands of kilometres (miles) of coastline, mainly in Spain,
with foul-smelling black fuel, and forcing the closure of its
richest fishing grounds.
After an 11-year judicial investigation the Galician
region's high court said in a verdict and sentence that the
disaster was partly due to the 26-year-old tanker's poor state
of repair.
But the three judges of the high court concluded it was
impossible to establish criminal responsibility and Captain
Apostolos Mangouras, Chief Engineer Nikolaos Argyropoulos and
the former head of Spain's Merchant Navy, Jose Luis Lopez, were
found not guilty of crimes against the environment.
Lopez was the only government official charged in the case.
Mangouras, 78, was found guilty of a lesser charge of
disobedience and given a nine month suspended sentence.
After a storm damaged one of its fuel tanks, the ship had
spent days drifting at sea with 77,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil
on board, having been refused permission to dock by Spanish,
Portuguese and French authorities.
It eventually split into two and sank around 250 miles off
the coast, continuing to spurt oil into the water from the sea
bed.
The captain was accused of disobeying government authorities
who wanted the 26-year-old tanker as far from the coast as
possible. That decision was correct, the court said.
"The Spanish authorities had the correct advice to evaluate
the hypothesis on whether or not the boat should be moved away
from the coast," said Chief Justice Juan Luis Pia, as he read
the verdict and sentence out loud in a televised court hearing.
Judges said the leak was caused by deficient maintenance
which the crew did not know about.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Patrick Graham)