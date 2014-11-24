MADRID Nov 24 Three Spanish Catholic priests
and a lay person were arrested on Monday, a police source said,
in a child sexual abuse case whose victim Pope Francis has
reportedly telephoned to offer the Church's apology.
Investigations into the case in the southern province of
Granada started "some time ago," Interior Minister Jorge
Fernandez Diaz told reporters, confirming four arrests, but he
could not give further details because the issue is sub judice.
Granada Archbishop of Granada Francisco Javier Martinez last
week removed several priests from their duties after a man wrote
to Pope Francis saying he was abused when he was an altar boy.
The Argentine-born pope personally called the man in August
to apologise on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, according
to the Spanish religion news website Religion Digital.
The website said the four suspects belonged to an unofficial
arch-conservative group of priests and lay Catholics in Granada.
The interior ministry statement did not identify them.
On Sunday, the archbishop and six priests prostrated
themselves in front of the altar in Granada's cathedral to seek
pardon for sexual abuse in the Church.
"We will cry for a few minutes in silence to God to ask his
forgiveness for all the Church's crimes, for all the scandals
there have been and for those that may have taken place among us
and anywhere in the world," Martinez said.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris and Raquel Castillo; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)