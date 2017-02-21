MADRID Feb 21 The Spanish King's brother-in-law
Inaki Urdangarin will appeal against a court conviction
following a trial for fraud and tax evasion, for which he was
sentenced to six years and three months in prison, his lawyer
said on Tuesday.
Urdangarin's wife, Princess Cristina, was acquitted of being
an accessory to tax fraud at the end of the year-long trial,
seen as a test of whether Spain's rich and powerful are
accountable to the law.
Asked by journalists if he would appeal the verdict against
Urdangarin in the Supreme Court, his lawyer Mario Pascual Vives
said "Yes. I'm working on it".
The trial, and the long investigation that preceded it, had
been closely followed in a country jaded by high-level political
and banking corruption cases, where inequality has grown in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The public prosecutor Pedro Horrach told Spanish state
television TVE on Tuesday that he had yet to decide if
Urdangarin would be permitted to post bail to avoid being
immediately sent to jail until the sentence was final.
He and Princess Cristina have lived in Switzerland with
their four children since 2013.
(Reporting By Maria Vega Paúl and Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul
Day and John Stonestreet)