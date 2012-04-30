SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, April 30 Spain's government will announce the privatization of some public transportation services on Friday, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"The government has a clear road map, which contains a privatisation plan of public infrastructures. The (Public Transport) Ministry has been working on this for some time. You'll have to wait until Friday," De Guindos said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Earlier on Monday, deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said transport services would be part of a privatisation package due to be agreed at Friday's weekly cabinet meeting.

De Guindos also said that separating banks' real estate toxic assets from their balance sheets would be good for the country's ailing lenders.