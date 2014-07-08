MADRID, July 8 Spain's Axia Real Estate, the
latest in a flurry of property investment vehicles to seek a
listing on the Madrid bourse this year, has fixed the size of
its initial public offering (IPO) at 360 million euros ($491
million).
Several Spanish property companies have used such real
estate investment trusts (REITS) to raise funds to snap up
assets such as shopping centres, offices and apartment blocks at
low prices after a six-year property slump that had knocked
about 40 percent off house prices.
Tax advantages offered by REITS and the potential for high
yields have attracted international investors and are helping to
revive Spain's equity capital markets this year as the country
emerges from recession.
Merlin Properties was the most recent REIT to list
in Spain, raising an initial 1.25 billion euros in June and
making it the biggest such listing so far.
Axia IPO-AXI.MC, which announced the size of its IPO on
Tuesday, is being launched by Luis Alfonso Lopez de Herrera-Oria
and the Rodex Asset Management real estate advisory group he
controls. The Spanish real estate entrepreneur will run Axia as
chief executive after leaving his job as CEO of property group
Alza Real Estate.
Citi and Spain's JB Capital Markets are handling Axia's
flotation, which will involve the issue of 36 million new shares
at 10 euros each. Axia said in a previously released prospectus
that its shares would start trading on the Spanish stock
exchange around July 9.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)