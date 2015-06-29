MADRID, June 29 Spanish privately-owned
conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir has given a mandate to real estate
consultants Aguirre Newman to sell one of Madrid's tallest
skyscrapers, Torre Espacio, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
The tower, which has 57 floors and an available space of
56,250 meters square, is valued at between 400 million euros and
500 million euros ($446-557 million), two of the sources said.
Grupo Villar Mir and Aguirre Newman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer. Editing
by Jane Merriman)