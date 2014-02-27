MADRID Feb 27 Spanish billionaire Amancio
Ortega plans to list his property holdings in a real estate
investment trust worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.83
billion), website El Confidencial reported on Thursday, citing
sources with knowledge of the matter.
The listing of Pontegadea Inmobiliaria is aimed at providing
liquidity for Ortega's heirs, El Confidencial said, and would
group the assets in a vehicle known as a SOCIMI, a new
instrument in Spain that offers tax perks.
Ortega, the founder of retail giant Inditex, has a
59 percent stake in the owner of the Zara fashion chain and is
the world's third-richest man.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month
that Ortega was interested in the sale of property company
Realia.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
