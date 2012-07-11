By Clare Kane and Emma Pinedo
| MADRID, July 11
MADRID, July 11 Thousands of miners, chanting
and throwing firecrackers, marched through the centre of Madrid
on Wednesday in protest against government austerity measures,
but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced more pain in a new
series of taxes and spending cuts.
Joined by trade unionists in the capital, the miners rallied
noisily at the climax of a 44-day protest against a 60 percent
cut in coal subsidies which they say will force mines to close
and put many out of work.
"We're only asking that they cut 10 percent instead of 60,"
said Carlos Marcos, 41, a miner for 23 years. "If they don't pay
attention to us, we'll be back -- with dynamite."
Some of the miners on the "black march" had walked 400 km
(250 miles) from the north of Spain. Many waved wooden walking
sticks.
"We have to take to the streets to fight because the time is
coming when we won't have enough to eat," said miner Jose Ramon
Pelaz, 38.
Centre-right premier Rajoy outlined further austerity
measures in parliament to save 65 billion euros ($79.66 billion,
including an increase in VAT sales tax and budget cuts for
government ministries.
The protesters marched down the city's main business strip,
Paseo de la Castellana, to the Industry Ministry, waving banners
with slogans like "Rajoy, your future is darker than our coal",
singing rowdy songs and chanting: "Yes we can."
There were frequent loud bangs from firecrackers.
Some of the miners who have marched through northern Spain
since June hail from the Asturias, a traditional centre of
leftist militancy.
The miners gathered in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, the centre
point of Spain, in the early hours of Wednesday, their path
illuminated by the lights on their helmets. They were met by
thousands of Spaniards who turned out in sympathy.
Miners from all over Spain travelled in 600 buses to the
capital on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane and Emma Pinedo; editing by Barry
Moody and Mark Heinrich)