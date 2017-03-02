Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MADRID A Madrid judge banned a bright orange bus emblazoned with an anti-transgender message from driving through the Spanish capital on Thursday on the grounds that it was discriminatory and could provoke hate crimes.
"Boys have penises, girls have vaginas. Don't let them fool you. If you're born a man, you're a man, if you're a woman, you will continue to be so," read the message across the side of the bus, which has been parked outside Madrid since Tuesday.
The bus was chartered by HazteOir ("Make yourself heard" in Spanish), a far-right Catholic group, who began the campaign on Monday to bring attention to what it says is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender agenda in Spain.
HazteOir said the court ruling violates its right to free speech, but it would now review the exact wording of the message on the bus.
The group, however, intends to continue the bus campaign in other cities in Spain in an effort, it says, to educate people.
(Reporting by Amanda Calvo; Editing by Paul Day and Toby Davis)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.