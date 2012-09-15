MADRID, Sept 15 Tens of thousands of Spaniards
marched in Madrid on Saturday in a protest against spending cuts
and tax rises amid a gruelling recession.
Teachers, nurses and social services workers thronged the
capital city one day after Spain said it would present new
economic reforms at the end of September likely to contain more
austerity measures.
The measures are seen as a precursor to an economic
programme which Spain will have to implement in return for
support from euro zone rescue funds and the European Central
Bank to help lower its borrowing costs.
Demonstrators from all over Spain blew whistles and waved
banners reading 'Enough!' and 'They're sinking the country' to
protest against spending cuts in health, education and social
services.