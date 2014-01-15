MADRID Jan 15 A Madrid demonstration in
sympathy with protests in the northern Spanish city of Burgos
against a local government plan to convert a street into a
tree-lined boulevard turned violent on Wednesday, leading to 11
arrests and 11 injuries.
Rioters tossed smoke bombs, threw chairs from street
terraces and burned garbage containers in central Madrid after a
march that began in the capital's Puerta del Sol square and
ended near the ruling conservative People's Party (PP) central
headquarters.
Police and emergency service sources said 11 protesters were
arrested and 11 people, including five police officers, were
injured during the riots.
It was one of 46 protests across Spanish cities on Wednesday
against the state-financed project in Burgos that has stoked
public fury. Critics say widespread corruption has plunged Spain
into an economic crisis that has lasted for years, leaving one
in four workers unemployed.
The project in Burgos' Gamonal district, which intends to
trade street-side parking for an underground parking garage that
citizens must pay for, is reported to cost at least 8 million
euros for a city with 500 million euros of debt.
The local government has put the plan on hold in light of
the protests. Opponents say they never asked for the revamped
boulevard and that the project is excessive in a time when
belt-tightening should be the norm.
The Spanish economy emerged from recession in the third
quarter of last year but state finances are still under scrutiny
by the European Union. Spain's attempts to rein in a large
public deficit have led to cuts in education and health care,
sparking widespread protests.
Unlike in Greece where many similar protests have turned
violent, Spain's have remained largely peaceful.
Still, the government took steps last November to toughen
penalties for unauthorised street protests with the so-called
Citizens' Security Law, which has faced sharp criticism as
anti-democratic.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, additional reporting by Rodrigo
de Miguel; Editing by David Gregorio)