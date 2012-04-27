* 2,000 extra police for Barcelona

* Spain temporarily suspends Schengen accord

* Spain in economic crisis, fears anti-austerity protests

By Paul Day

MADRID, April 27 Spain has temporarily banned passport-free travel from most of Europe and drafted in 2,000 extra police to Barcelona to prevent violent protests when the European Central Bank governing council meets in the city next week.

The conservative government fears activists from other countries will join Spanish demonstrators protesting against austerity measures during the May 3 meeting, following violent incidents during a one-day general strike in March.

"We're working on a toughening up of the legal response for when some (violent) protesters prevent others from exercising their rights to protest and to protect those that don't wish to take part," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said in a recent news conference.

But Fernando Lezcano, spokesman for Spain's largest labour federation, CCOO, said the government should not discourage peaceful protests.

He said: "(The government) is making a link between labour union and citizen response to the cuts, and street disorder and urban violence, ignoring their social element and peaceful nature."

The Interior Ministry announced the temporary suspension of the Schengen treaty, which allows European travellers to pass between member nations without a passport, and said it would increase security at airports. The suspension comes into force on Saturday and ends on May 4.

The measures, during the high-profile one-day meeting of euro zone central bank governors, are part of a wider tightening of security as a deepening recession sparks ever larger protests.

Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, to BBB-plus from A, citing expectations the government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo warned on Friday the economy faces a "crisis of huge proportions".

Spain's conservatives, like the Socialists before them, have passed a series of spending cuts, tax hikes and reforms in an attempt to reduce the public deficit and improve competitiveness.

These measures, an economy that has grown only half a percent in over four years, 24 percent unemployment with 50 percent of young people out of work, have prompted street protests but, unlike in Greece, Italy and Britain, no major violent clashes.

But when hooded youths threw rocks and burnt rubbish bins in downtown Barcelona during the March 29 general strike rallies, police responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse protesters and security has been beefed up for the ECB meeting.

Of the estimated 800,000 people who took part in the strike rallies across Spain, 176 people were arrested and 116 hurt.

NAME-AND-SHAME WEBSITE

A website with closed-circuit television snapshots of protesters, set up in Barcelona by police to name and shame people seen stirring up trouble during the general strike, has caused controversy, and the public prosecutor's office says it wasn't told of the initiative.

Some have questioned the legality of the web page, which calls on citizens to identify rabble rousers.

"We don't know where the images come from or whether they include people who are underage, but we do know they've not been through any judicial process," said the general secretary of the Barcelona Bar Association, Luis Antonio Sales.

The Interior Ministry has also said the Indignados (or Indignant) p rotest movement of youths disgruntled with all political parties, which gained momentum in May last year and prompted similar demonstrations around the world, would not be allowed to camp in Madrid's central Pue r ta del Sol square again this year.

The ECB meeting, usually held in Frankfurt, brings together the six members of the Executive Board, plus the governors of the national central banks of the 17 euro area countries, and is expected to be the focus of protesters' anger.

The governing council had planned to use its escape from the cold rain of northern Europe to indulge in a spot of tourism in the Mediterranean city, but fear of a backlash has caused them to cancel the tour bus, according to one report.

The government's most recent statements on the protests, and possible changes to the law to confront potentially violent conflicts, were worrying, said Sales of the Barcelona Bar Association.

"This is dangerous rhetoric, because it can lead to an attack on fundamental rights. What's more, if collectives like the Bar don't say anything, people can be given the impression that this is normal ... but we need to look at the consequences and question the legality of the measures," he said.

The Schengen treaty covers the European Union except Ireland and Britain, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.