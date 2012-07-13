* Traffic blocked in capital by anti-austerity protests
* Public sector strike planned for September
(Adds public workers strike)
By Feliciano Tisera
MADRID, July 13 Spanish workers blocked streets
and railways in Madrid on Friday in protests against new
austerity measures they said hurt ordinary people more than the
bankers and politicians they blame for the economic crisis.
As the Spanish government approved the deepest cuts in 30
years, including a second round of wage cuts and reduced
benefits for civil servants, Spain's main unions called on
public workers to strike in September.
The date of the strike will be announced at a later stage,
the unions said in a statement.
Traffic was blocked in central Madrid for hours as hundreds
of public workers - many wearing black t-shirts in support of
striking miners or green ones for public school teachers -
shouted: "Cuts for bankers, not workers" outside ministries and
public offices.
Workers for state railway Renfe blocked train tracks in
Madrid on several occasions throughout the day. E mployees of
local public TV station TeleMadrid blocked a highway outside the
city.
Several policemen took the unusual step of joining the
protests.
"Civil servants tolerated the first round of cuts because we
wanted to show solidarity, but this has reached a limit," said
Pedro, a 41-year-old nurse. "It can't always be the same people
paying the price."
It was the third consecutive day of protests since Spanish
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy unveiled fresh austerity measures
designed to slash 65 billion euros from the public deficit by
2014 as he tries to dodge a full state bailout after requesting
a European rescue for the country's ailing banks in June.
Crippled banks, highly-indebted regions and the prospect of
a recession continuing beyond 2013 sent Spain's borrowing costs
to levels close to unsustainable and pushed the country closer
to following Greece, Ireland and Portugal in seeking external
help.
More than one hundred public workers also gathered,
whistling and booing, outside the presidential palace where
Rajoy's ministers convened to approve the new budget plan.
(Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing By Tracy
Rucinski and Julien Toyer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)