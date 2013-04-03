* Anti-eviction protesters want tough mortgage law changed
* Using new tactics to target politicians at their homes
* Echoes Latin American human rights protests from 1990s
* Property foreclosures keep rising as recession bites
By Sarah White
MADRID, April 3 Spanish protesters seeking to
stop a wave of evictions have resorted to embarrassing
politicians at their homes over harsh mortgage laws that have
multiplied the pain of a property crash in the recession-hit
country.
Inspired by Latin American human rights campaigns from the
1990s, the "escraches" - Argentine slang for denunciation - have
involved protesters posting flyers and shouting slogans on the
doorsteps of a number of politicians over the past fortnight.
A furious government this week vowed to punish campaigners
it accuses of harassing members of the ruling People's Party
(PP), after one said protesters had banged on his door and
shouted insults while his children were in the house.
"We all have a right to defend our ideas, but intimidation
can never be a form of participating in public issues," Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, targeted by an attempted protest at his
wilderness retreat last weekend, told his party on Wednesday.
"I condemn these acts."
The demonstrations echo more widespread anger over the
handling of a deep economic crisis, and some believe other
attention-seeking tactics will follow as people recognise the
limited impact of regular large gatherings that began last year.
"There is a certain lassitude - the demonstrations grouping
together tens of thousands of people don't seem to be as
effective as before," said Tomas Alberich, a sociology professor
at the University of Jaen.
The evictions of growing numbers of Spaniards from their
homes has emerged as a key protest front in a country that has
spawned countless demonstrations since the government introduced
deep spending cuts in 2012 to tackle a gaping deficit.
A 41-billion-euro European bailout of Spanish banks hit by a
property crash in 2008 added to anger and prompted colourful
protests, including one by flamenco-dancing troupes.
Late last year a series of suicides of people who had
recently been forced out of their homes thrust evictions to the
fore, pushing the government to offer the most vulnerable
families two years' breathing room on mortgage payments.
The measures were seen by many as too weak to address a
broader problem: property foreclosure cases rose nearly fourfold
from 2008 to 2012 compared to the 2003-2007 period, court data
shows. Last year foreclosure cases opened by courts increased 18
percent from 2011 to nearly 92,000.
Campaigners now want drastic changes in mortgage rules,
including for debts to be cancelled when a house is handed over
- a shake-up that could hurt banks. At present, the debts are
not even cancelled in death, making Spain's mortgage laws much
harsher than those in many other countries.
The Platform for Mortgage Victims, PAH by its Spanish
acronym, has persuaded parliament to debate a 'people's
initiative' on mortgages that will be voted on in the coming
months, after an online petition with 1.5 million backers.
But the centre-right PP last week introduced amendments to
the initiative that would cancel out some of the key demands.
FROM BUENOS AIRES TO BARCELONA
The PAH is promoting the "escraches" - tactics which
originated in Argentina and Chile with demonstrations outside
the homes or work places of former officials linked to military
dictatorships. In Chile, the protests were called "funes".
The "escraches" evolved during Argentina's economic crisis
in the early 2000s, with lawmakers blamed for the financial woes
becoming targets. Critics in Argentina say the protests, which
sometimes involved egg-throwing, led to a lynch mob mentality.
In Spain, the PAH insist they are not promoting violence, as
they target PP politicians bearing round red and green placards
symbolising the buttons used in parliament to vote yes and no.
Some of the protests at homes or public spots such as train
stations have been filmed and posted on YouTube.
"Our protocol is to go and try and talk to the member of
parliament, not all at once but taking them aside and putting
them face to face with a real case of someone who has been
evicted," said David Cobo, a spokesman for PAH in the town of
Alcala de Henares near Madrid.
Spain's Interior Minister on Monday said escrache
participants would be punished and identified, though the
measures have attracted criticism from some police unions.
Other PP members have courted controversy by likening the
tactics to the terror sown during more than four decades in
Spain by Basque separatist group ETA.
Few other protest groups have so far shown signs of adopting
the "escraches", though they are trying to up the ante in
different ways.
"For now we've not contemplated that...we want a solution
through local councils, communities and governments," said
Humberto Gestido, a spokesman for a group of savers in the
northern region of Galicia who were sold complex products by
lenders and had to take losses in the banking bailout.
Those protesters spent most of Easter week locked up in the
town hall of the small town of Moana, disrupting assemblies as
they campaign for ways to get their money back.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Julien Toyer
and Philippa Fletcher)