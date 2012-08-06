A man from an ex-Soviet republic identified by the Spanish Interior Ministry by the initials MA, is pictured in this handout photo released by the Spanish Interior Ministry, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Spanish Interior Ministry/Handout

A Spanish judge charged two Chechen men on Sunday with being members of a terrorist organisation and possessing explosives, following their arrest last week in what Spain called one of the most important international operations against al Qaeda.

Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz said last week that three men had been arrested in the south of Spain who were plotting bomb attacks either in Spain or in other European countries.

The two Russians of Chechen origin charged on Sunday were arrested near Ciudad Real. The third suspect, a Turk, was arrested near Cadiz and charged on Friday with possession of explosives.

Fernandez Diaz said on Thursday that one of the two men from the former Soviet Union was a senior al Qaeda operative with extensive bomb making experience.

Enough explosives had been found at the Turkish man's house to blow up a bus, he said, calling the arrests "one of the most important operations against al Qaeda to date carried out on an international level.

The Turkish man was a construction engineer who worked in Gibraltar and raised suspicions when he asked his powered hang glider instructor if he could take aerial photos of a Gilbratar shopping centre, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday.

When the instructor said this was not possible, the accused man asked him if he could do it with a light aeroplane, saying he need the photos for building work he was carrying out on the shopping centre, the newspaper said.

